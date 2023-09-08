Critical Role: This Bell's Hells Endgame Theory Turns Old Friends Into Gods

"Critical Role" Campaign 3 centers around a band of eccentric adventurers known as Bells Hells, who begin their journey seeking riches and adventure across Wildemount and find themselves instead caught in a battle for the fate of the world.

The overarching storyline of Campaign 3 centers around the schemes of a mage known as Ludinus Da'leth (Matthew Mercer), who plans to release an ancient god-eating entity named Predathos in order to wipe out the entire Pantheon of Exandria. Ludinus' obsessive hatred for the gods fuels this impending massacre, and once all the deities are gone, he plans to usher in a new age ruled by mortals. While Ludinus' plans are still underway in "Critical Role," some fans online have already started to theorize about how Campaign 3 will end, believing that Bells Hells won't be able to save the gods but will instead fill the new pantheon with some familiar faces.

"The party will not be able to prevent Predathos from being freed, nor will they be fighting it directly. It is beyond them," explained u/UndopeMonk on Reddit. "But they can keep Ludinus' ancient ass off of the empty throne they left behind." The user goes on to theorize that Bells Hells will defeat Ludinus and deny him godhood, instead filling the vacant seats in the Exandra pantheon with "Critical Role's" very first party: Vox Machina.