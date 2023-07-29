Vecna In Critical Role: When Did Vox Machina Fight The Big Bad & How Did It End?

"Critical Role" is a long-running "Dungeons and Dragons" actual play series in which a collection of professional voice actors play D&D alongside fellow voice actor Matthew Mercer, who serves as Dungeon Master and created the campaign setting of Exandria. While the cast has now completed two full "Dungeons and Dragons" campaigns (and is in the midst of its third), by far their most famous adventure is their first campaign, which was adapted into the Amazon Prime animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina."

Campaign 1 centers around a band of mercenaries named Vox Machina. Prominent members of the team include the half-elf ranger Vex'ahlia "Vex" Vessar (Laura Bailey), half-elf rogue Vax'ildan "Vax" Vessar (Liam O'Brien), gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson), and the half-elf druid Keyleth. Rounding out this band of adventurers are the goliath barbarian Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham), gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel), and human gunslinger Percival "Percy" Fredrickstein Von Musel Klosswoski de Rolo III (Taliesin Jaffe).

Due to the extreme runtime of "Critical Role" itself (which, as of 2022, had surpassed the decades-long anime "One Piece" by 670+ hours), many fans watching Campaign 1 will likely want to skip ahead to some of Vox Machina's most iconic moments. This includes the team's battle with the malevolent archlich Vecna (Matthew Mercer), which takes place throughout "Critical Role" Campaign 1, Arc 5, and concludes in "Episode #114, "Vecna, The Ascended." Here's everything that happens during the fight between Vox Machina and Vecna.