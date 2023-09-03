Critical Role: Campaign 3 Guest Characters & Where You've Seen Their Players

Figuring out the correct order to watch everything is one of the first decisions most newcomers to "Critical Role" have to make. Those viewers could approach the series a number of different ways, including by going back and starting with the online actual play show's first campaign or by checking out its one-shot adventure with Stephen Colbert from April 2022. They could, alternatively, decide to dive headfirst into the third and latest "Critical Role" campaign, which has been running since the fall of 2021.

That wouldn't be a bad decision, either. Together, the cast and creative team behind "Critical Role" have made Campaign 3 the show's biggest and most ambitious to date, and they've gone out of their way to subvert viewers' expectations multiple times over the course of its run. The campaign has, specifically, relied more on guest players than either of its predecessors. Consequently, Campaign 3 of "Critical Role" has introduced more than its fair share of memorable supporting characters, nearly all of whom have been played by performers who should be instantly recognizable to anyone familiar with the series' past or the wider actual play space.

From Robbie Daymond and Aabria Iyengar to Christian Navarro and Emily Axford, the latest "Critical Role" campaign has greatly expanded its brand's team of fan-favorite, recurring guest players. With that in mind, here's everything "Critical Role" viewers need to know not only about its Campaign 3 guest characters but also the people who play them.