One Ahsoka Character Keeps Stealing The Show - And It's Utterly Heartbreaking

"Ahsoka" revolves largely around characters that are already familiar to "Star Wars" fans. The Disney+ series is a continuation of "The Mandalorian" and "Star Wars Rebels," which means it features characters from both shows, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself. Other noteworthy "Rebels" characters — namely, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) — are also expected to return in one or more of the new series' future episodes.

Just because the series' cast is made up of mostly returning characters, however, doesn't mean that "Ahsoka" hasn't introduced "Star Wars" fans to a handful of noteworthy faces for the first time. On the contrary, none of the series' characters have made quite as much of an impact up to this point as Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson).

A former member of the Jedi Order, Baylan has quickly emerged as the most interesting and formidable of the show's antagonists. Ever since he made his screen debut on "Ahsoka," he's consistently stolen every single one of his scenes. That trend continues in "Ahsoka" Episode 4, titled "Fallen Jedi," which places an even brighter spotlight on Stevenson than any of the show's first three installments.

In a chapter that features the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, it's a true testament to Stevenson's portrayal of Baylan that he manages to so thoroughly run away with "Fallen Jedi," which only makes the fact that he passed away in May all the more tragic.