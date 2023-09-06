The Bikeriders Trailer Brings Jodie Comer & Austin Butler On A Wild Bonnie & Clyde Ride

The 1960s were the heyday of motorcycle films. People flocked to theaters to see the likes of "The Wild Angels" and "Easy Rider." There was just something about a guy taking life by the horns and looking awesome on a motorcycle that encapsulated so much about the American spirit. Now, director Jeff Nichols, who previously made "Take Shelter" and "Midnight Special," is giving audiences something they may have thought they lost for good with his upcoming "The Bikeriders."

A trailer for "The Bikeriders" hones in on the central relationship between Kathy (Jodie Comer) and Benny (Austin Butler). Kathy enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs via Benny, who's torn between his love for Kathy and his respect for the Vandals, particularly leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). The characters are all forced to question what they really value as the gang starts engaging in more illegal activities.

To top it all off, it takes place in the 1960s Midwest, harkening back to the era when motorcycle movies reigned supreme. And with a cast that also includes Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and Boyd Holbrook, it may just kick off a new era for the genre.