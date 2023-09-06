The Bikeriders Trailer Brings Jodie Comer & Austin Butler On A Wild Bonnie & Clyde Ride
The 1960s were the heyday of motorcycle films. People flocked to theaters to see the likes of "The Wild Angels" and "Easy Rider." There was just something about a guy taking life by the horns and looking awesome on a motorcycle that encapsulated so much about the American spirit. Now, director Jeff Nichols, who previously made "Take Shelter" and "Midnight Special," is giving audiences something they may have thought they lost for good with his upcoming "The Bikeriders."
A trailer for "The Bikeriders" hones in on the central relationship between Kathy (Jodie Comer) and Benny (Austin Butler). Kathy enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs via Benny, who's torn between his love for Kathy and his respect for the Vandals, particularly leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). The characters are all forced to question what they really value as the gang starts engaging in more illegal activities.
To top it all off, it takes place in the 1960s Midwest, harkening back to the era when motorcycle movies reigned supreme. And with a cast that also includes Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and Boyd Holbrook, it may just kick off a new era for the genre.
The Bikeriders is already riding high on positive reviews
"The Bikeriders" had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. It will be available to those in the United States for a theatrical release on December 1. But the hype is already strong for the biker film, as it's garnering high marks from reviewers.
Strong direction and excellent performances from the cast earned the film high marks from Deadline's Pete Hammond, "Nichols has dealt with the complexities of what makes men tick in varied and brilliant films including Mud and Loving, among others, and here presents a, yes, violent, but oddly poignant picture that fits right in with what motivates him as a sharp chronicler of who we were and what we become."
While "The Bikeriders" may focus on the chauvinism so often affiliated with biker gangs, Jodie Comer holds her own amidst the toxic masculinity. As shown in the trailer, her character recounts the gang's exploits, giving her a unique perspective within this story. Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture praised her work, "It's Comer who is the real standout. She owns the entire movie and steals it from all the machismo men around her." With this level of praise, it's not hard to see "The Bikeriders" being in awards conversations, and it should definitely be on everyone's watch list for the tail-end of 2023.