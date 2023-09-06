Ahsoka's Villain Just Copied Emperor Palpatine - For Better Or Worse

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"

As the name suggests, "Ahsoka" put the focus on the enemies in "Part Four: Fallen Jedi," giving the late Ray Stevenson his much-deserved time in the spotlight. As if Baylan Skoll (Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) weren't already two of the most interesting "Star Wars" villains on Disney+, this week's episode had the Dark Jedi Master channel his inner Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), proving he's a different kind of antagonist.

Near the end of Episode 4, following some savvy Force-sensitive cross-examination on Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Baylan Skoll says, pointedly, "Do it," giving "Star Wars" fans flashbacks to Palpatine's iconic line from "Revenge of the Sith." However, unlike the legendary Sith lord, Baylan conveys his message with heart and genuine sympathy, adding "For Ezra" shortly after, pulling on Sabine's — and "Star Wars Rebels" fans' — heartstrings, convincing the young Mandalorian to hand over the map.

While both Baylan and Palpatine's messages have an overwhelming sense of power behind them, the "Ahsoka" antagonist delivers his demands with an oddly comforting level of sincerity that could sway even the strongest wills. Stevenson's performance only adds to the scene, using a soft tone to convey his heartfelt message, as opposed to Palpatine's scratchy, evil voice in "Episode III," proving that "Star Wars" has much more to offer than the typical evil-doers.