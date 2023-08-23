Star Wars: How Old Is Sabine Wren In Rebels & During The Events Of Ahsoka?

"Ahsoka" Episodes 1 and 2 are finally available to stream on Disney+, and it seems safe to say that the new "Star Wars" series has already gotten off to a compelling start. Set after the events of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, which brought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) into the spotlight again, the show follows its titular former Jedi as she sets out to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from finding and bringing the long-exiled Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into the galactic fray. The series, in other words, builds on the events of both the "Star Wars Rebels" finale and Ahsoka's sole appearance in the second season of "The Mandalorian."

As a result, it features appearances from not only Dawson's Ahsoka but several other fan-favorite "Star Wars Rebels" characters, including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). When "Ahsoka" reintroduces the latter character, she's still living on Lothal, regularly disobeying the orders of her superiors, and mourning the disappearance of her friend and ally, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). She's also a bit older than she was the last time that "Star Wars" fans saw her.

Sabine was canonically born 21 years before the Battle of Yavin in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," which means she's around 16 when "Star Wars Rebels" begins and around 20 when it ends. "Ahsoka," which is set around 9 years after the Battle of Yavin, catches up with Sabine when she is, therefore, either 29 or 30. Just because she's older doesn't mean Sabine has moved past some of her flaws, though.