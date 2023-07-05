Blumhouse Eyeing More Video Game Adaptations After Five Nights At Freddy's

Big things are in store for Blumhouse in the foreseeable future. In addition to having numerous films in the works, the production company is also merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, which has produced the likes of "Lights Out," "Malignant," and "M3GAN." Jason Blum seems to think the merger will allow both companies to thrive, stating, "Some movies will be more Atomic Monster, some movies will be more Blumhouse. But both of the company's DNA will be in all of our movies. I think that will, ultimately, make for better movies for the fans and more of them."

Some of those movies may end up being video game adaptations, especially if "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a success. Blumhouse already has its eyes set on a "Dead by Daylight" film, which was announced in March 2023. The multiplayer game involves five players, one of whom is the killer who tries to kill the other four as they try to get five generators back online. It's a great cinematic hook that's perfectly within Blumhouse's wheelhouse.

But that could rightfully be the beginning. Plenty of great original horror games are out there, just waiting for the big-screen treatment. "Prey" fuses horror with science-fiction in an interstellar setting, while "Until Dawn" provides a great meta take on slashers. Numerous options exist, but Blumhouse isn't satisfied with adapting video games into films. It's also launching Blumhouse Games to partner with independent game developers to help bring original horror games to various devices. At this rate, it won't be long until Blumhouse is synonymous with horror in every medium.