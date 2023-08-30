Fans Have A Lot To Say About The Latest Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer

2023 has already featured more noteworthy video game adaptations than any year before it, so it's fitting that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is shaping up to be one of this fall's biggest horror titles. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, the upcoming film stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, whose night security guard job at a pizza restaurant takes a turn for the worse when he realizes that its animatronic creatures are secretly possessed killers.

The Emma Tammi-directed movie is a new attempt on the part of Universal and Blumhouse to capitalize on the enduring popularity of its source material. Whether or not it'll manage to do that as successfully as, say, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "The Last of Us" already have this year remains to be seen. Either way, with only a few more months to go before the film hits theaters, Universal has unveiled a brand new trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" today. The teaser offers new glimpses at the various horrors viewers can expect to see when the film hits theaters and Peacock on October 27.

Already, it seems safe to say that the newest "Five Nights at Freddy's" trailer is going over well with both casual viewers and fans of the original video game franchise, too. Indeed, in the hours since its release, social media has been flooded with positive reactions to the teaser. On Twitter, for example, @hisdarkmateria tweeted, "As a newcomer to the series – this trailer completely sold the movie for me," while @boii_dig wrote, "As far [as] video game adaptations go, this looks extremely promising."

Elsewhere, @FlamingDorit0s confessed, "This is so freaking epic. I'm definitely getting my whole family caught up in the 'FNAF' lore now."