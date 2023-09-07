Criminal Minds: The Best Episode Of The Series (So Far) According To IMDb

Though crime dramas and police procedurals tend to have some of the longest runs in television history, few examples from either genre can approach the success of "Criminal Minds." The popular CBS series boasts over 330 episodes across its 16 seasons and remains incredibly popular to this day, and that's despite losing some of its key cast members over the course of its extensive run.

All the same, there are a couple of truly exceptional episodes of the series that radiate as the show's most popular, and according to the fan ratings on IMDb, Season 5, Episode 9 ("100") sits at the top of the list.

The episode follows the end of George Foyet's, aka The Reaper's, reign of terror as a serial killer in the Washington, D.C., area and ends on a decidedly dark note as Hotch (Thomas Gibson) beats the killer to death after he has already surrendered. Still, there is another episode that is just as highly rated, even if it may not have quite as many votes as the top-rated hour of "Criminal Minds."