What Happened To Matthew Gray Gubler After Criminal Minds?

During its 15-season network run, "Criminal Minds" subjected its devoted fanbase to a run of killer supporting players, and bone-chilling captivity tales almost too grueling to fathom. The show's creative team also offset the weekly dose of fictional trauma fuel with the Behavioral Analysis Unit (better known as the BAU), a crew of crime-fighting FBI agents whose general virtues helped balance out the murder-plagued world of the series.

Of course, even the BAU heavies had their share of personal and professional issues on "Criminal Minds." And few members of the team faced quite as many over the years as their genius-level profiler, Dr. Spencer Reid. Arguably no single character was quite as unflinchingly adored during the show's primetime tenure either, with Matthew Gray Gubler's endearingly nervy turn as Spencer helping earn the character bonafide fan-favorite status.

Gubler's Dr. Reid was so beloved while "Criminal Minds" was on the air that fans of the show were legitimately devastated when it was announced Gubler would not be reprising the role for the streaming spin-off series, "Criminal Minds: Evolution." But here's a look at what the actor's been up to since leaving "Criminal Minds" behind.