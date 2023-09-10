A Captain America 4 Filming Location Might Suggest The Intro Of Major Marvel Villains
When it comes to the MCU, even a shop window or a news alert is enough to send fans picking things apart and wondering what doors or roads it could lead to next. Mentions of mutations in "Ms. Marvel" or Wolverine in a bar fight in "She-Hulk" have sent audiences into a frenzy. Could they be giving a glimpse at a name or significant spot teased a future adventure, or is it just another easter egg for audiences to get giddy over? In the case of "Captain America: Brave New World," one might've been spotted before it's even hatched (the film, that is) and could be setting up for a new threat that has links to two beloved MCU heroes.
Thanks to @Christo45951886, photos from a set for Captain America's (Anthony Mackie) next adventure confirm that some of the film will be taking place in Chinatown. That might not be a big deal for some, but upon closer inspection of a restaurant, it's confirmed to be Canal Street, a well-known spot in the Marvel Universe that has been home to two very dangerous groups. Firstly, there's that century-old ninja clan, The Hand, as well as the organized crime gang, The White Dragon, led by Martin Li, aka Mister Negative. These two groups might seem a little lower down the villain ladder for Captain America to deal with, but there's every chance they could both be a name-drop for future threats for a world-famous web-slinger and, more importantly, for a Man Without Fear.
The Hand or The White Dragons could be a future threat for Daredevil
We know, we know. We don't want to jump to conclusions, but this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after all. Jumping to conclusions is inevitable and, more often than not, superhuman in scale. While this might just be a simple spot on the map of the upcoming Captain's new mission, it could be dropping a hint at a future menace for Daredevil in his upcoming Disney+ show. Already a foe that paid Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) a visit in the Netflix iteration of "Daredevil," The Hand is constantly laying the smackdown on the hero of Hell's Kitchen in the comics, with the hero even being forced to lead the ninja clan lately. With that in mind, dropping a pin on a place they frequent would make sense if they're set to appear in "Daredevil: Born Again."
Of course, just like every theory that's spun out from these kinds of scoops and spots behind the scenes, this really could just be a name-drop and nothing more. Even so, it would be interesting to see what the deadly and unforgiving force of The Hand could look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same can be said for Mister Negative and The White Dragons, who became more prominent to mainstream audiences thanks to the 2018 PlayStation game, "Marvel's Spider-Man." For now, though, we'll have to wait until "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives in theatres on July 26, 2024.