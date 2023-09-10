A Captain America 4 Filming Location Might Suggest The Intro Of Major Marvel Villains

When it comes to the MCU, even a shop window or a news alert is enough to send fans picking things apart and wondering what doors or roads it could lead to next. Mentions of mutations in "Ms. Marvel" or Wolverine in a bar fight in "She-Hulk" have sent audiences into a frenzy. Could they be giving a glimpse at a name or significant spot teased a future adventure, or is it just another easter egg for audiences to get giddy over? In the case of "Captain America: Brave New World," one might've been spotted before it's even hatched (the film, that is) and could be setting up for a new threat that has links to two beloved MCU heroes.

Thanks to @Christo45951886, photos from a set for Captain America's (Anthony Mackie) next adventure confirm that some of the film will be taking place in Chinatown. That might not be a big deal for some, but upon closer inspection of a restaurant, it's confirmed to be Canal Street, a well-known spot in the Marvel Universe that has been home to two very dangerous groups. Firstly, there's that century-old ninja clan, The Hand, as well as the organized crime gang, The White Dragon, led by Martin Li, aka Mister Negative. These two groups might seem a little lower down the villain ladder for Captain America to deal with, but there's every chance they could both be a name-drop for future threats for a world-famous web-slinger and, more importantly, for a Man Without Fear.