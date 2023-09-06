Ahsoka Episode 4 Appears To Reveal A Star Wars Character's Hidden Force Powers

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4 — "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"

Despite the fact that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) never displays Force powers during the events of "Star Wars: Rebels," the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" clarifies that she is mildly Force-sensitive — the key word here being "mildly." Sabine's Force connection is so weak, in fact, that the ancient lightsaber-crafting droid Huyang (David Tennant) tells her that she is "the worst candidate to be a Jedi out of every Jedi he's ever known."

And yet Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) ignores his warnings and takes Sabine on as her apprentice once again, stubbornly believing that Sabine will be able to strengthen her connection to the Force through sheer willpower. Thankfully, Ahsoka's blind faith in her Padawan learner pays off in "Ahsoka" Episode 4, in which we see Sabine use a Force push for the first time.

About halfway through "Part Four: Fallen Jedi," Sabine finds herself disarmed and thrown to the ground during a duel with Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and in a moment of desperation, she throws a hand up to Force push Shin away. The effect is incredibly weak — a whoosh of air and a dull impact that merely causes Shin to turn her head — but it's the first sign of Sabine actually using the Force in combat.