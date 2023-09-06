Ahsoka Episode 4 Appears To Reveal A Star Wars Character's Hidden Force Powers
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4 — "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"
Despite the fact that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) never displays Force powers during the events of "Star Wars: Rebels," the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" clarifies that she is mildly Force-sensitive — the key word here being "mildly." Sabine's Force connection is so weak, in fact, that the ancient lightsaber-crafting droid Huyang (David Tennant) tells her that she is "the worst candidate to be a Jedi out of every Jedi he's ever known."
And yet Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) ignores his warnings and takes Sabine on as her apprentice once again, stubbornly believing that Sabine will be able to strengthen her connection to the Force through sheer willpower. Thankfully, Ahsoka's blind faith in her Padawan learner pays off in "Ahsoka" Episode 4, in which we see Sabine use a Force push for the first time.
About halfway through "Part Four: Fallen Jedi," Sabine finds herself disarmed and thrown to the ground during a duel with Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and in a moment of desperation, she throws a hand up to Force push Shin away. The effect is incredibly weak — a whoosh of air and a dull impact that merely causes Shin to turn her head — but it's the first sign of Sabine actually using the Force in combat.
Does Ahsoka only train Sabine because her Force-sensitivity is so weak?
Although Sabine's first conscious use of the Force is essentially a failure, the fact that she even manages to push Shin at all is a major moment in her story, proving that she can access the Force — and most likely hone those powers in the future.
While it might be heartwarming to see Ahsoka's Padawan finally living up to her master's expectations, some fans online have suggested that Sabine's inherent Force weakness is precisely why Ahsoka chooses to train her in the first place. "My personal thinking is that she is gun[-]shy from seeing what happened to [A]nakin," wrote u/TrustfulLoki1138. "If she trains someone without the [F]orce to be a Jedi, she can't mess it up so badly that the galaxy suffers."
Redditor u/eddie_west_side asserted that this is precisely why Ahsoka refuses to train Grogu on "The Mandalorian," having sensed his incredible Force power and worrying that he would go down the same dark path as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). If Ahsoka does indeed choose a Padawan who is weak with the Force because she fears what the dark side did to her former master, perhaps we'll see her regret that decision now that Sabine has demonstrated that her powers are getting stronger.