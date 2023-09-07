How Old Is Barbie? It's Complicated

Barbie has been an icon for generations – long before Great Gerwig's "The Barbie Movie" made her a movie star. With her unrealistic physical proportions, hunky beau Ken, and massive Dreamhouse, little girls have always wanted to be just like her. But after witnessing her remain ageless, it's no wonder that some fans have been trying to get to the bottom of the character's actual age.

Mattle's online history of Barbie reveals that she was born Barbara Millicent Roberts in Willows, Wisconsin. The doll's official birthday is listed as March 9, 1959, when she was first introduced wearing a black and white striped swimsuit at the American International Toy Fair in New York City. Based on that release date, the famous doll would have turned 64 in 2023, making her a bona fide baby boomer. But Barbie was "born" a 19-year-old "fashion model." That would technically make her birth year 1940, with 2023 marking her 83rd year if she actually counted birthdays – or aged.

Barbie creator Ruth Handler admitted that her idea of an adult teenage doll was controversial at first. "The idea of a doll with breasts was not received well," the Mattel entrepreneur said in an interview with Lilith in 1994. "Most of the buyers [for stores] were men, and some didn't think women would want their daughters to have a doll with breasts! And they themselves didn't want their daughters to have such a doll! But when we first shipped the doll it just walked off the shelves."