How Does Ahsoka's Droid Know Space Karate?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"

We all know that the Jedi are good at fighting. They're peacekeepers, of course, not soldiers — at least, most of the time. But they will also downright mess you up if you come at them wrong. As it turns out, their droids have a similar penchant for kicking butt in space, as demonstrated by Huyang (David Tennant) in "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."

First introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Huyang is one of the oldest characters in the entire "Star Wars" mythos. For thousands of years, he helped Jedi younglings craft their lightsabers, even assisting masters like Yoda and Mace Windu with the task when they were young. By the events of "Ahsoka," he may well be the oldest living piece of the Jedi's legacy, and his memory banks are filled with centuries of secrets and techniques.

That's all well and good, and Huyang has been a big help to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) with his timely jokes, technical know-how, and piloting skills. In Episode 4, though, we see another one of his assets — an apparent mastery of space karate, which he uses dexterously to dispatch an attacking HK assassin droid. The assailant, sent by the villainous Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), sneaks up on Huyang while he's repairing his and Ahsoka's ship. The element of surprise doesn't do much, though, as Huyang immediately launches into a flurry of counterattacks without skipping a single beat. So why is this mechanical chronicler so skilled in hand-to-hand combat?