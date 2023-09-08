The Boys: Every Fan Needs To Read THIS Before Watching Gen V

With "Gen V's" premiere just around the corner, it's almost time for "The Boys" fans to go back to school. Luckily, Looper's here to help you with your summer reading.

The spin-off exists within the same continuity as Amazon's original Prime Video series, which itself is based on the Dynamite comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The comic was first released in 2006 and ran for a hefty 72 issues, but, luckily, you won't need to read anywhere near that many to get a primer on the newest diabolical chapter of Prime's "The Boys."

"Gen V" will primarily adapt the fourth volume of the comic book series, subtitled "We Gotta Go Now" (not to be confused with the Season 2 episode of "The Boys," which borrowed the name for its title). Running from issue 23 through issue 30, "We Gotta Go Now" is a largely standalone arc that explores the X-Men pastiche the G-Men and their horrifying Xavier-esque leader, John Godolkin. "Gen V" will seemingly use this volume as a loose jumping-off point for their story, though it will undoubtedly deviate vastly from the grotesque and occasionally poorly-aged source material.