Box Office Bombs Of The 2020s That Are Actually Worth Watching

In its opening weekend, the Pixar film "Onward" fared pretty well at the box office. Then COVID-19 happened. Once it became impossible to ignore the looming threat of the pandemic, moviegoers began staying home, quickly making a dent in Disney's ticket sales. On its second weekend, "Onward" grossed only $10.5 million, a record-breaking 74% drop from its opening weekend. Given that the film cost $200 million to produce, its box office haul of $133 million was not enough to make it profitable.

However, "Onward" is not a bad movie by any means. It certainly lives up to the expectations often heaped on a new Pixar movie. Observant fans will recognize the voices of two Marvel movie veterans: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. They are perfectly paired as a buddy comedy duo. There are also plenty of hilarious visual gags stemming from the premise, ranging from the biker pixies to the ugly unicorns poking through the trash. Of course, the real standout here is the scene-stealing Manticore (Octavia Spencer). Undoubtedly, many viewers will identify with her as she wades through the drudgery of a food service job, having long abandoned her dreams. Likewise, audience members will cheer as she emerges from her midlife crisis with a roar.

Of course, this Pixar film has much more than laughs to offer. Thanks to the movie's bittersweet ending, "Onward" will hit you in the feels when you least expect it.