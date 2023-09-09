Gold Rush: Where Is Tony Beets' Paradise Hill?
Since making its small-screen debut in 2010, "Gold Rush" has remained one of the best-loved shows on Discovery's original programming slate. Along the way, it's made reality TV superstars of some of its central players, including Tony Beets. The unapologetically foul-mouthed prospector made his "Gold Rush" debut during the series' 2nd season on the air, fast becoming a fan favorite among the regular "Gold Rush" players. He's also one of the most successful miners the show has yet seen, in no small part because he and his crews spend much of their time digging for the gold stuff in the fruitful Paradise Hill mine.
Like many of the other claims fans have seen on "Gold Rush," Beets' Paradise Hill setup rests in the heart of the Klondike region of Canada's Yukon territory, which has been drawing miners with gold fever to the Great White North since the 1800s. If you've been watching "Gold Rush" over the years, you know the claim continues to produce for Beets and his crew. It seems likely they'll be mining and leasing out land there for the foreseeable future.
Though Paradise Hill continues to be a top producer for Beets and his team, it's only one part of his massive Klondike operation, as Beets also runs the show at Tamarack Inc., which he took over a couple of decades ago. In all, Beets' various operations in the Klondike have helped him put together a reported net worth of about $15 million.
Beets' rise to Klondike royalty is the stuff of mining legend
As "Gold Rush" fans can attest to, in addition to being one of the most successful miners in the Klondike, Tony Beets is also the miner most likely to get his dialogue bleeped from one episode to the next. And yes, Beets' penchant for profanity and his generally salty nature have played a big part in earning him that fan-favorite status. Though his confrontational management style might rub some the wrong way, there are likely few in the Klondike game who'd claim he hasn't earned the right to a little saltiness after essentially building his mining empire from the ground up.
Beets' ascension to Klondike royalty is indeed a bit of a hero's journey in the mining world, with the "Gold Rush" star and his family reliving his career highlights during a recent Discovery retrospective. Per that clip reel, Beets' journey began in his early 20s when he left his farm in the Netherlands to seek fortune and glory in the Canadian wilderness. Initially finding work on Canadian farms, Beets set out for the Yukon after hearing miners there were earning $1,000 per week or more. And so he began his mining career driving earth movers around the Tamarack mines he'd eventually come to own.
It would take a couple of decades of backbreaking work before Beets could afford to take over the Tamarack and Paradise Hill operations, of course. Watching Beets relive his storied rise to mining stardom is understanding he still revels in every single hardship he and his family endured along the way.