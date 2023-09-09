Gold Rush: Where Is Tony Beets' Paradise Hill?

Since making its small-screen debut in 2010, "Gold Rush" has remained one of the best-loved shows on Discovery's original programming slate. Along the way, it's made reality TV superstars of some of its central players, including Tony Beets. The unapologetically foul-mouthed prospector made his "Gold Rush" debut during the series' 2nd season on the air, fast becoming a fan favorite among the regular "Gold Rush" players. He's also one of the most successful miners the show has yet seen, in no small part because he and his crews spend much of their time digging for the gold stuff in the fruitful Paradise Hill mine.

Like many of the other claims fans have seen on "Gold Rush," Beets' Paradise Hill setup rests in the heart of the Klondike region of Canada's Yukon territory, which has been drawing miners with gold fever to the Great White North since the 1800s. If you've been watching "Gold Rush" over the years, you know the claim continues to produce for Beets and his crew. It seems likely they'll be mining and leasing out land there for the foreseeable future.

Though Paradise Hill continues to be a top producer for Beets and his team, it's only one part of his massive Klondike operation, as Beets also runs the show at Tamarack Inc., which he took over a couple of decades ago. In all, Beets' various operations in the Klondike have helped him put together a reported net worth of about $15 million.