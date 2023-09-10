Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played Kitten Smith In Starship Troopers?

Paul Verhoeven's 1997 adaptation of the 1959 novel "Starship Troopers" is a sci-fi classic. Taking its source material and spinning it into a satire of fascism is a move that has only gained the filmmaker more recognition in the decades since. Misunderstood at the time, "Starship Troopers" has grown to be a cult classic with tons of fans who know every line like the backs of their hands. Said diehards will certainly remember Kitten Smith — of all the soldiers who meet their demise fighting the Arachnids, Smith's death is the most tragic.

Despite being a bit of a meathead, Kitten Smith has aspirations to have a career outside of the military. He never sees that day. While his end is definitive, "Starship Troopers" fans might be wondering what happened to the actor who played Kitten Smith. For this, we've got you covered.

The character of Kitten Smith is played by Matt Levin, a Los Angeles native with an impressive list of acting credits that began well before "Starship Troopers" came out in 1997. Levin's career began in TV, where he had appearances on such '80s hits as "The Wonder Years" and "Doogie Howser, M.D." He continued showing up in tiny roles on TV and movies through the '90s, but it wasn't until 1996 that he finally got cast in Verhoeven's star-studded sci-fi blockbuster.