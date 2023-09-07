The Flash: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
Once you give a character the ability to travel through time, they're suddenly not confined to nearly as many rules as your average superhero. However, as has been shown in stories of "The Flash," good intentions don't always mix with the messiness of time travel, where every decision can have a ripple effect that causes absolute chaos across multiple realities.
While viewers who watched the film version of the DCEU "The Flash" with Ezra Miller in the titular role will have seen one version of this, the TV series of the same name covered it much earlier. In fact, by the end of Season 1 of The CW show, the idea of going back in time to undo the death of Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison) has already been floated as a possibility.
Of course, things only get stranger over the course of "The Flash," which contains 184 episodes. Spread out across nine seasons, the series takes the titular character, played by Grant Gustin, and makes him a part of an overall universe in a way that is more ambitious than what the DCEU was ultimately able to do with the character.
Fans of The Flash gradually lost interest in the series
However, despite strong critical acclaim overall, "The Flash" gradually fell out of favor with its audience. This is clearly demonstrated by the 60% overall score it has for fans on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the much more positive 89% it boasts from critics.
While this means that "The Flash" can definitely be a bit of a divisive watch, it does offer a place to see some of the strangest, most offbeat characters in DC Comics. Both King Shark (David Hayter) and Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov) make appearances throughout the series, among many others, showing that "The Flash" is not afraid to tackle the weirder aspects of the comics that inspired it.
Unfortunately, not even this level of faithfulness could keep fans interested over the course of the show's nine seasons. As a result, viewership fell over the series' run, leading to "The Flash" being canceled, and The CW show's truncated final season had its lowest ratings of all. Still, the good news for those looking at blaze through the series' 184 episodes is that they may not have to watch the entire thing at all but can tune out whenever they feel a particular season is losing speed.