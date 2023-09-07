The Flash: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Once you give a character the ability to travel through time, they're suddenly not confined to nearly as many rules as your average superhero. However, as has been shown in stories of "The Flash," good intentions don't always mix with the messiness of time travel, where every decision can have a ripple effect that causes absolute chaos across multiple realities.

While viewers who watched the film version of the DCEU "The Flash" with Ezra Miller in the titular role will have seen one version of this, the TV series of the same name covered it much earlier. In fact, by the end of Season 1 of The CW show, the idea of going back in time to undo the death of Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison) has already been floated as a possibility.

Of course, things only get stranger over the course of "The Flash," which contains 184 episodes. Spread out across nine seasons, the series takes the titular character, played by Grant Gustin, and makes him a part of an overall universe in a way that is more ambitious than what the DCEU was ultimately able to do with the character.