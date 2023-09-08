Harry Potter: Fred & George Weasley Were Instrumental In Dumbledore's Death

There are two notable troublemakers within the "Harry Potter" franchise, and their names are Fred and George Weasley. Played on-screen by James and Oliver Phelps, the older brothers to Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) best friend Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) are constantly causing delightful and often benign chaos at Hogwarts... except that one of their pranks might have led to the death of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon).

In the original book series, Fred tells Hermione Granger (played in the films by Emma Watson) that he and his brother managed to elude a Slytherin bully, Montague, thanks to a helpful magical artifact. "He never managed to get all the words out, due to the fact that we forced him head-first into that Vanishing Cabinet on the first floor," Fred reveals. Hermione is horrified, saying the twins will get in trouble, and Fred, in his usual fashion, claps back, "Not until Montague reappears, and that could take weeks, I dunno where we sent him."

On a Reddit thread, u/Redz2018 argues, "If they never do this Montague never figures out that there's a type of gateway that forms between the 2 cabinets. That was literally the only way deatheaters would've been able to get into the castle that night. but it's also the main reason Dumbledores play with Snape worked so brilliantly he knew Draco would succeed and there would be deatheaters at Hogwarts thus allowing Snape to kill him as he knew Draco wouldn't which made it so easy for Snape to completely infiltrate Voldemort."