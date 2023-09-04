Harry Potter: How The Prisoner Of Azkaban Foreshadows Dumbledore's Death

Throughout the "Harry Potter" novels, series author Joanne Rowling loves herself a bit of foreshadowing — and as it turns out, she forecasted the death of Albus Dumbledore (played in the films by Michael Gambon) as early as the third movie and book, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

Dumbledore doesn't die until "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," the sixth book and film, but a tiny little moment in "Prisoner of Azkaban" tells us that Dumbledore will meet an untimely end before other major characters in this specific scene. This Reddit thread breaks down the Christmas dinner that directly foreshadows Dumbledore's death, and it all comes back to a seemingly flimsy prediction made by Hogwarts' Divination teacher, Professor Trelawney (Emma Thompson).

As u/xAnuq posted, "So we all know Dumbledore dies in the sixth movie. But there are hints that his death was already spoiled in the third movie. There is a christmas dinner with various people involved. Finally Sibyll Trelawny joins the party. Before she sits down she is frightened because there are already 12 people sitting at the table and 13 people sitting at the same table brings misery. She does not sit down and [mentions] that the first of those 13 persons to stand up would die."

They continued, "In order to calm her, Dumbledore stands up and leaves the table. But we later get to know that Ron's rat was just Peter [Pettigrew] who [transformed] himself. Knowing that Ron carried his rat in his pocket most of the time, that'd mean there were already 13 people at the table. As Dumbledore leaves as the first of those 13 people, his fate was sealed."