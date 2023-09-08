MCU Series Rumor Teases Marvel's Take On DC's Most Problematic Movie Storyline
As if the recent delays to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and other Disney+ shows weren't enough, a new rumor suggests there will be some resurrection afoot in Marvel Studios' upcoming witch-based series, drawing some unfavorable comparisons to DC's "Wonder Woman 1984."
According to "Beyond the Trailer," internet scooper Grace Randolph alleges that "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will resurrect Billy, one of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) sons from "WandaVision," by putting his soul into the body of a recently-deceased teenager. This process would bring Billy back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now played by Joe Locke of "Heartstopper" fame, aging the character up so he can become the superhero Wiccan.
Of course, it didn't take fans long to compare this rumor to "Wonder Woman 1984," which featured the infamous return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). The resurrection plot point raised many questions regarding consent, as Trevor's similar possession effectively took over a random man's life, and fans are worried that "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will feature a similar problematic storyline.
However, another scooper, CanWeGetSomeToast, defended the resurrection supposedly happening in the "Agatha" series, seemingly confirming Randolph's rumor by stating, "Billy's soul unknowingly [on Wiccan survival instincts] enters a body as the body's soul is exiting it." They suggest it's not like Steve Trevor's situation in the "Wonder Woman" sequel but more like a naked hermit crab looking for a new, empty shell to live in.
Billy's rumored resurrection draws from the comics
The rumor surrounding Billy's resurrection in "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" is interesting, as, if true, Marvel Studios seems to be walking a fine line regarding consent. No one wants another "Wonder Woman 1984" situation, and while fans suspected Joe Locke was playing Wiccan, many thought he'd be an aged-up version of Julian Hilliard's character from "WandaVision."
Thankfully, it may calm some fans' nerves knowing that Billy's rumored MCU resurrection draws from his comic book counterpart's origins with a slight spin. In Marvel Comics, much like in "WandaVision, Wanda and Vision had twin children, William and Thomas Maximoff, who Mephisto revealed to be magical constructs, erasing their existence by absorbing their energies. However, their souls go back in time, reincarnating Wanda's children into Billy Kaplan and Thomas Shepherd, twin boys born to separate families. Both eventually develop powers, becoming the heroes Wiccan and Speed, respectively.
With the rumor in mind, it would mean Marvel Studios is leaning into the comic book origins for Wiccan and Speed but placing their souls into recently-deceased teenagers rather than unborn babies. It's a slight change, but it would give Marvel Studios older versions of the characters instead of waiting for them to grow up, allowing them to participate in whatever future fights the studio is planning, whether that's a "Young Avengers" project or either of the upcoming "Avengers" movies.