MCU Series Rumor Teases Marvel's Take On DC's Most Problematic Movie Storyline

As if the recent delays to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and other Disney+ shows weren't enough, a new rumor suggests there will be some resurrection afoot in Marvel Studios' upcoming witch-based series, drawing some unfavorable comparisons to DC's "Wonder Woman 1984."

According to "Beyond the Trailer," internet scooper Grace Randolph alleges that "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will resurrect Billy, one of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) sons from "WandaVision," by putting his soul into the body of a recently-deceased teenager. This process would bring Billy back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now played by Joe Locke of "Heartstopper" fame, aging the character up so he can become the superhero Wiccan.

Of course, it didn't take fans long to compare this rumor to "Wonder Woman 1984," which featured the infamous return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). The resurrection plot point raised many questions regarding consent, as Trevor's similar possession effectively took over a random man's life, and fans are worried that "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will feature a similar problematic storyline.

However, another scooper, CanWeGetSomeToast, defended the resurrection supposedly happening in the "Agatha" series, seemingly confirming Randolph's rumor by stating, "Billy's soul unknowingly [on Wiccan survival instincts] enters a body as the body's soul is exiting it." They suggest it's not like Steve Trevor's situation in the "Wonder Woman" sequel but more like a naked hermit crab looking for a new, empty shell to live in.