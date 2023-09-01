Agatha Harkness Disney+ Spin-Off Gets A New Title & Release Window

2023 is a bit sparse for Marvel now. "The Marvels" is still set for a theatrical release on November 10. On the Disney+ side of things, "Loki" Season 2 will still debut on October 6. The only other Marvel project set to come out is "What If...?" Season 2, which The Hollywood Reporter mentions will come out at some point around Christmas.

That means fans will have to wait a little longer to see "Echo." The "Hawkeye" spin-off starring Alaqua Cox was originally set to drop all of its episodes at once on November 29. Its release date has now shifted to January 2024. The new year will also bring out the highly anticipated "X-Men '97," an animated series that serves as a successor to the immensely popular "X-Men" show that aired on Fox in the '90s. It's due to come out early in 2024, and a second season is already in the works.

Unfortunately, some shows have been taken off the schedule entirely for the time being. "Ironheart," centered on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was impacted by the strikes and doesn't have a release date at the moment. The same holds true for "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Wonder Man," both mid-production when the strikes began.

Depending on how long the strikes last, more delays may be on the table. It remains to be seen if "Deadpool 3" will keep its May 3, 2024 release date, but the important thing is for actors and writers to get basic workplace protections and better pay so that they can continue making the art so many people enjoy.