Amazon Already Has The Next Great Fantasy Series, And It Isn't The Rings Of Power

After years of anticipation, Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrived in September and introduced viewers to another side of J.R.R. Tolkien's universe. Taking place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the adaptation chronicles the rise of Sauron and the creation of the titular rings, which leads to some drama among the Orcs, Elves, humans, and other denizens of Arda's main continent.

One year prior to the release of "The Rings of Power," however, Amazon Studios unleashed another high-concept fantasy series. Based on Robert Jordan's book series of the same name, "The Wheel of Time" also takes place in a magical world that's torn apart by the forces of darkness. The similarities between both shows are undeniable, but it seems that the Jordan adaptation is playing second fiddle to its counterpart.

That said, "The Wheel of Time" is the show that Amazon should prioritize in the long run. In addition to offering the action and adventure that fantasy fanatics want to see, the series' success proves that it can hang with "The Rings of Power," and the risks involved are fewer.