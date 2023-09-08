Storage Wars: The Best Episodes From Season 1 According To IMDb

"Storage Wars" has been an integral component of A&E's programming for years now. Many bidders have come and gone throughout the many seasons, but some episodes are obviously more engaging than others. Whether it's due to the eclectic personalities that make up the storage unit buyers or finding something really valuable, a particular story can resonate with viewers more than others.

As such, if you want a "Storage Wars" mini binge-watch, you may wonder which episodes are genuinely worth your time. There are plenty of gems to be found in the earlier seasons, and going off IMDb user ratings, there are two episodes from Season 1 that prospective fans should check out. The first is Season 1, Episode 11 — "Gambler's Last Resort." It sees a change of scenery, as the show normally films in Los Angeles, but the bidders travel to Las Vegas. There are several great finds in the episode, with Dave Hester finding a rare rock collection. Darrell Sheets discovers rare jewelry in his unit, which he spent a little over $1,000 to get. Meanwhile, Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante find some old Levi jeans in a locker.

It's some great success within a 22-minute runtime. Of 62 ratings, "Gambler's Last Resort" boasts an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. But there's one more episode from the season that tied with it.