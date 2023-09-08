Storage Wars: The Best Episodes From Season 1 According To IMDb
"Storage Wars" has been an integral component of A&E's programming for years now. Many bidders have come and gone throughout the many seasons, but some episodes are obviously more engaging than others. Whether it's due to the eclectic personalities that make up the storage unit buyers or finding something really valuable, a particular story can resonate with viewers more than others.
As such, if you want a "Storage Wars" mini binge-watch, you may wonder which episodes are genuinely worth your time. There are plenty of gems to be found in the earlier seasons, and going off IMDb user ratings, there are two episodes from Season 1 that prospective fans should check out. The first is Season 1, Episode 11 — "Gambler's Last Resort." It sees a change of scenery, as the show normally films in Los Angeles, but the bidders travel to Las Vegas. There are several great finds in the episode, with Dave Hester finding a rare rock collection. Darrell Sheets discovers rare jewelry in his unit, which he spent a little over $1,000 to get. Meanwhile, Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante find some old Levi jeans in a locker.
It's some great success within a 22-minute runtime. Of 62 ratings, "Gambler's Last Resort" boasts an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. But there's one more episode from the season that tied with it.
Season 1's Skullduggery is also a favorite for Storage Wars viewers
The only episode to tie "Gambler's Last Resort" in "Storage Wars" Season 1 is Episode 18 — "Skullduggery." This one takes place in the city of Yucaipa, California. The episode gets its title from a find made by Dave Hester, who spends $1,350 on a unit to annoy Jarrod Schulz. He ends up finding a human skull and medical bones. Still, Jarrod doesn't make it out of the episode too badly, as he and Brandi Passante find a gold leaf horse head sculpture, easily making a return on their investment.
Of 54 user reviews, "Skullduggery" also stands at an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. While these two episodes are the king of the crop for Season 1, you really can't go wrong with anything during this first outing. All of the first season's episodes are within the same range, falling between 6.7 and 7.3 out of 10. There aren't too many stinkers in the bunch, and the reality series retains its quality throughout its decade on the air. The show even earned high marks early in its run from The New York Times, "'Storage Wars' is an especially entertaining addition to the genre. Who doesn't love the sound of an auctioneer's voice? Beyond that, the four buyers on whom the show focuses are well chosen, and the 'reveals' — the moments when the buyers see what they've acquired and get estimates of its value — are great fun."
"Storage Wars" has had numerous highlights over the years, and anyone wanting to get into the series has plenty of options to see what the show can be at its absolute best.