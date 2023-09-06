Where Did Barbie's Weirdest Props Go After Filming Finished?

"Barbie" is a visual feast with some of the most impressive sets and props in recent memory. So... where did the props go?

When audiences talk about what makes Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" so darn special, chances are that they'll bring up the film's infectious visuals. In the billion-dollar-grossing film, viewers witness the fantastical and rule-breaking Barbieland come to life. The "perfect" home that caters to the fantasies of both Barbies and Kens, Barbieland is one of the most unique cinematic locations in recent memory. Filled with sprawling mansions, groovy dancefloors, lush and inviting beaches, and blossoming with pink, Barbieland rivals the likes of Hogwarts or Middle-earth with its rich, vibrant look.

To make the fantasyland as immersive as possible, Gerwig roped in production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer to help breathe life into the film. Both Greenwood and Spencer worked together on the "Beauty and the Beast" live-action remake and the Oscar-winning "Darkest Hour" for director Joe Wright. While speaking with The New York Times, both Greenwood and Spencer opened up about the world they helped create for the Warner Bros. film. "It was one of the most difficult philosophical, intellectual, cerebral pieces of work we've ever done," Greenwood said. "How can that be? It's 'Barbie.' But it really was."

Many might be wondering where the remnants of Barbieland are, especially in the wake of the film's immense popularity. Spencer says that some of Barbieland's most iconic props are being kept under tight security at Warner Bros. "We all wanted her rug, but it's gone into the Warner Bros. vault of goods," Spencer admitted. "But I love the fact that in this vault where you have to go through so much security, you have the Batmobile and then you have Barbie's car."