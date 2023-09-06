Where Did Barbie's Weirdest Props Go After Filming Finished?
"Barbie" is a visual feast with some of the most impressive sets and props in recent memory. So... where did the props go?
When audiences talk about what makes Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" so darn special, chances are that they'll bring up the film's infectious visuals. In the billion-dollar-grossing film, viewers witness the fantastical and rule-breaking Barbieland come to life. The "perfect" home that caters to the fantasies of both Barbies and Kens, Barbieland is one of the most unique cinematic locations in recent memory. Filled with sprawling mansions, groovy dancefloors, lush and inviting beaches, and blossoming with pink, Barbieland rivals the likes of Hogwarts or Middle-earth with its rich, vibrant look.
To make the fantasyland as immersive as possible, Gerwig roped in production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer to help breathe life into the film. Both Greenwood and Spencer worked together on the "Beauty and the Beast" live-action remake and the Oscar-winning "Darkest Hour" for director Joe Wright. While speaking with The New York Times, both Greenwood and Spencer opened up about the world they helped create for the Warner Bros. film. "It was one of the most difficult philosophical, intellectual, cerebral pieces of work we've ever done," Greenwood said. "How can that be? It's 'Barbie.' But it really was."
Many might be wondering where the remnants of Barbieland are, especially in the wake of the film's immense popularity. Spencer says that some of Barbieland's most iconic props are being kept under tight security at Warner Bros. "We all wanted her rug, but it's gone into the Warner Bros. vault of goods," Spencer admitted. "But I love the fact that in this vault where you have to go through so much security, you have the Batmobile and then you have Barbie's car."
How Barbie's unique world came to life
Katie Spencer is, of course, talking about the rainbow rug that Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) has in her odd home. Spend some time with "Barbie" and chances are that you'll find dozens of other props that immediately catch the eye. Seeing as "Barbie" has turned into a cultural behemoth, not unlike "Harry Potter" or Batman, it makes sense that the studio isn't interested in having the film's artifacts floating around.
What truly makes the film stand out, at least visually, is the creative liberty that Spencer and Sarah Greenwood were afforded in designing Barbieland. Unlike the pre-established world of Hogwarts or Gotham City, Spencer and Greenwood didn't have a set of rules to follow when it came to creating Barbieland, which is ultimately the singular vision of co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The two had to effectively balance a sense of realism, while also openly acknowledging how the characters were literal dolls.
While speaking with The Wrap, Spencer discussed how, in building the Barbie Dreamhouse, there were no concrete rules. "Because it was an interpretation we could do what we wanted," Spencer said, before adding how they still had to adhere to the fact that the Dreamhouse had no walls. Little quirks and navigations like these helped make Barbieland feel like a truly thought-out world, with its own set of logic. But their work didn't just end with Barbieland, as the two had to spend equal time working on Kendom... a world filled with props that the crew wanted to take home. "The key into Kendom was the black leather sofas and the mini fridges... " Spencer acknowledged. "A key thing is that 50% of the crew wanted to buy nearly all the things in Kendom, I'm not going to tell which 50%."
The props the Barbie cast wanted to take home
When creating "Barbie," director Greta Gerwig was obsessed with the idea of making Barbieland as happening and inviting as possible. During a conversation with Architectural Digest, the Oscar-nominated creative opened up about wanting audience members to have a positive reaction to Barbieland and its various props. "I wanted everyone to feel like they can reach onto the screen and touch everything," Gerwig said. The director added that she wanted to evoke memories of being at Toys"R"Us, where she wanted to grab and take every wrapped Barbie product off the shelf.
Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has kept some of Barbie's most iconic props in their vault, but that doesn't mean the film's expansive cast didn't want to pluck things away from the lavishly designed set. While chatting with IMDB, lead star Margot Robbie admitted that she wanted to steal "everything" from Barbieland. "Primarily, the flamingo mailbox outside of my dream house," the star clarified. Even Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in the film, admitted that he was tempted to steal a prop. "It was like a gaming keyboard and some headphones, and I was like, 'Hmmm.' I remember coming on set that day and being like, 'I think these are going to disappear by the end of the day,'" Liu said. Issa Rae, who effortlessly plays President Barbie, opened up about how she wanted to nab Barbie's now-iconic pink Corvette. "Who doesn't want that?" Rae admitted. "The adult me would love it."
And while it's unclear if any of the "Barbie" stars got to take home any props, director Gerwig proudly has a tangible memory from the film. "When Kate [McKinnon] shakes up that snow globe that has her house in it, I have that," Gerwig gleefully shared.