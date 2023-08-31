Barbie: The Only Vehicle Not Inspired By A Real Toy Is More Crucial Than You Think

Did Ken technically bring the patriarchy to Barbie Land, a place established by Barbies and for Barbies? Technically, yes. Is his understanding of the patriarchy structurally sound? Sure isn't! During his sojourn to the real world alongside Barbie, Ken realizes that outside of Barbie Land, men are in charge of everything — and when he's not allowed to perform surgeries or score a high-paying job without any qualifications, he decides to go home and tell the other Kens what he's discovered. He does, and they create their own version of a patriarchy... although it's definitely a watered-down version of the very real patriarchy that exists.

Ken's version of the patriarchy involves stuff like that big Jeep, saloon doors, rechristening Barbie's Dream House as his "Mojo Dojo Casa House" (even though Gloria and Sasha correctly point out that saying "dojo," "casa," and "house" is redundant), and projecting videos of horses all over the place. He does subjugate and brainwash the Barbies along with the other Kens, but every single other aspect of his understanding of patriarchy is both bone-headed and benign; in one of the movie's funniest moments, he admits that once he realized patriarchy had very little (or nothing) to do with horses, he lost interest. If only the real-world version of the patriarchy was so poorly thought-out.