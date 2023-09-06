Riverdale: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Few shows have gone through as many permutations as "Riverdale" has. Over the course of the show's seven seasons, it went from being a dark and moody murder mystery to a superhero story and even got into time travel as the series went on. While that might sound pretty out there, ardent fans of the source material — the "Archie" comics — will tell you that things are just as wacky on the page.

Either way, with the series wrapped up at last, viewers who have been considering sitting down with the popular show couldn't pick a better time than now. However, considering how many seasons of "Riverdale" have different episode counts over the course of the series, it's not necessarily easy to figure out how many hours the show will take to complete.

If you're thinking of taking the plunge on the popular series, though, you'll definitely want to know that "Riverdale" consists of 137 episodes. However, if you're just showing up for the murder mystery and high school drama aspects, you can tune out after the first two seasons with a much smaller episode count of only 35.