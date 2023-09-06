What Happened To Angel Parrish From My 600-Lb Life?

Angel Parrish, who appears in Season 3 of "My 600-lb Life," is unable to care for her son, Andrew, because she herself requires care from her partner, Donnie, due to her weight of 570 pounds. After years of overeating to cope with the trauma she experienced at age 14, when she became pregnant and her mom forced her to give up the baby, she knows she needs to make some changes.

Following some setbacks, including a failed first attempt at gastric bypass surgery due to scar tissue, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan completes the procedure. Another hurdle comes when Parrish feels nauseous and goes to her local emergency room — where they install a feeding tube without consulting with Dr. Now. After some damage control, she's back on track. By the end of her Season 2 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" episode, she has undergone skin removal and knee replacement surgery and weighs 170 pounds.

It's clear from a photo Parrish uploaded to her Facebook profile in 2018, which shows her standing tall and proud, that she has maintained her success once the cameras stopped rolling, although her current status is unknown since that photo is the most recent one shared at the time of publication.