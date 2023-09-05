Which Longmire Episode Features Mary Elise Hayden & What Character Does She Play?

During its five season run between A&E and Netflix, "Longmire" became the little Western drama that could. Along the way, it arguably laid the groundwork for the success of current hits like "Yellowstone," and "Dark Winds," among others. And like those Western successors, "Longmire" is as renowned for its bracing big sky narratives as its top notch casting choices, with producers surrounding stars Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff with a better-than-solid ensemble of supporting players and one-off guest stars. That list includes rising star Mary Elise Hayden, who appeared in the Season 3 episode titled "Of Children and Travelers."

Hayden portrayed a Russian teenager named Polina Yazov in the episode. And if you've seen it, you know the actor doesn't have much in the way of screen time. That's because her character is actually the victim whose murder Walt Longmire and Vic Moretti are investigating in the episode. However, Hayden's face is the first you see in "Of Children and Travelers," which opens with her Polina standing alone on the highway with her thumb in the air. Unfortunately for Polina, the man who stops to give her a ride does not have her best interest at heart. And despite her savviness in sniffing out the potential predator, she still doesn't escape his wrath.

Despite the shortness of screen time, Hayden still left quite an impression on the unsettling episode's narrative. And the young actor has done just the same in several other projects in recent years.