Which Longmire Episode Features Mary Elise Hayden & What Character Does She Play?
During its five season run between A&E and Netflix, "Longmire" became the little Western drama that could. Along the way, it arguably laid the groundwork for the success of current hits like "Yellowstone," and "Dark Winds," among others. And like those Western successors, "Longmire" is as renowned for its bracing big sky narratives as its top notch casting choices, with producers surrounding stars Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff with a better-than-solid ensemble of supporting players and one-off guest stars. That list includes rising star Mary Elise Hayden, who appeared in the Season 3 episode titled "Of Children and Travelers."
Hayden portrayed a Russian teenager named Polina Yazov in the episode. And if you've seen it, you know the actor doesn't have much in the way of screen time. That's because her character is actually the victim whose murder Walt Longmire and Vic Moretti are investigating in the episode. However, Hayden's face is the first you see in "Of Children and Travelers," which opens with her Polina standing alone on the highway with her thumb in the air. Unfortunately for Polina, the man who stops to give her a ride does not have her best interest at heart. And despite her savviness in sniffing out the potential predator, she still doesn't escape his wrath.
Despite the shortness of screen time, Hayden still left quite an impression on the unsettling episode's narrative. And the young actor has done just the same in several other projects in recent years.
Hayden has appeared in a few compelling projects since Longmire
Mary Elise Hayden has been a working actor since 2004, earning her first screen credit for helping prank then NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony on Ashton Kutcher's infamous practical joke series "Punk'd." That same year, Hayden made a pair of brief appearances in HBO's hit Hollywood insider dramedy "Entourage."
In 2005, Hayden earned her first big screen role, claiming a key supporting spot in the tween hit "Popstar." That film found the actor sharing screen time with actual pop star Aaron Carter, as well as fellow rising stars Alana Austin and Adrianne Palicki. A supporting role in the high-octane actioner "Redline" came in 2007, with Hayden working alongside the likes of Angus MacFadyen, Eddie Griffin, and Tim Matheson. Hayden went on to score a starring role in the 2009 indie "We Are The Mods," before appearing in two episodes of the "10 Things I Hate About You" TV series.
Supporting gigs in the indie flicks "Heart of Now," and "Surrogate Valentine" soon followed in 2010 and 2011 respectively, with Hayden also making her Lifetime Movie debut in 2011 portraying Pippa Middleton in the romantic drama "William and Kate." The 2010's also brought one-off turns on the fantasy drama "Ravenswood," and FX's celebrated comedy "You're the Worst," as well as a small role in the first season of Issa Rae's beloved HBO series "Insecure." Hayden's acting career has been quiet since that 2016 appearance, but she's soon to be back in the saddle with a role in the 2023 fantasy film "Empire Queen."