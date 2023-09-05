Jujutsu Kaisen Theory May Explain Why Sukuna Likes Megumi So Much

There are some key characters that "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans have been missing for quite some time. Considering how the last two sections of the story have taken place in the past, the core trio of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco) have been notably absent for an extended period of time over the course of both "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" and the first five episodes of Season 2.

However, with Yuji on the back burner until the most recent episode, Sukuna (Junichi Suwabe/Ray Chase) has also been absent from the story. Still, "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans will likely recall that the infamous King of Curses has inhabited Yuji's body since the first episode, even if he is often working in secret against the goals of his host.

All the same, with the Shibuya Incident arc having begun at last, fans are going to notice that Sukuna seems to have chosen a favorite among the students and faculty of Jujutsu High. Though Sukuna will soon begin showing favoritism toward Megumi, fans could be forgiven for wondering why exactly that is. The answer, however, could stem from Megumi's powers, which could allow Sukuna to escape from Yuji's body once and for all and regain his true form.