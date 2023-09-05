Jujutsu Kaisen Theory May Explain Why Sukuna Likes Megumi So Much
There are some key characters that "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans have been missing for quite some time. Considering how the last two sections of the story have taken place in the past, the core trio of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco) have been notably absent for an extended period of time over the course of both "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" and the first five episodes of Season 2.
However, with Yuji on the back burner until the most recent episode, Sukuna (Junichi Suwabe/Ray Chase) has also been absent from the story. Still, "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans will likely recall that the infamous King of Curses has inhabited Yuji's body since the first episode, even if he is often working in secret against the goals of his host.
All the same, with the Shibuya Incident arc having begun at last, fans are going to notice that Sukuna seems to have chosen a favorite among the students and faculty of Jujutsu High. Though Sukuna will soon begin showing favoritism toward Megumi, fans could be forgiven for wondering why exactly that is. The answer, however, could stem from Megumi's powers, which could allow Sukuna to escape from Yuji's body once and for all and regain his true form.
Is Megumi the key to Sukuna regaining his body?
On the r/jujutsukaisen subreddit, u/ptaylor017 offered pretty much that exact conclusion when u/jaskabeats asked about Sukuna's sudden obsession with Megumi during the Shibuya Incident arc of the manga. "The most common theory is that Megumi's CT can summon Sukuna's original body," they explained. "The idea is that a previous 10 Shadows user hid Sukuna's body in the shadow, so Megumi should be able to access it, and with some jujutsu, Sukuna can return himself to his original body," the user concluded.
As noted by several other fans in the thread, this theory could open up a whole world of possibilities for the series if it turns out to be true. U/Logical_pat observed how this could change Yuji's tragic fate and allow him to potentially face off against the sinister villain in the flesh. "That would give Yuji a chance to fight Sukuna [near] the end of the series, it would also mean that he doesn't get executed," they said.
While anime viewers may finally be able to see the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc unfold, it looks like they're going to be stuck waiting with fans of the "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga to see what Sukuna is ultimately up to with Megumi and whether he can pull off his devious plan, whatever it happens to be.