Who Directs The Price Is Right? Turns Out It's Adam Sandler - Just Not That One

A fixture on CBS, "The Price is Right" is the perfect example of how a show can outlast the creatives who helped start it.

In the show, contestants are asked to guess the cost associated with various forms of merchandise, compelling audiences at home (and on the show's set) to dive even deeper into the world of capitalistic consumption. Filled with thrills and exciting moments, "The Price is Right" is a true television classic — one that continues to be relevant over 50 years after its initial debut.

Seeing as audience tastes have changed over the years, "The Price is Right" has evolved alongside its viewership with grace, balancing its tried-and-tested formula with modern sensibilities. With a storied legacy, "The Price is Right" has been helmed by several different creatives over the years. The most prominent creative force behind the game show is its host, with most recognizing the late Bob Barker as the program's headliner. Barker's charm and sensible nature in the series made him a legend, making him a pop culture icon. Unfortunately, Barker retired from the series in 2007, handing the gig over to Drew Carey.

Such is the nature of "The Price is Right," a series that shows no signs of stopping. While Carey is now the face of the CBS series, he's not the only creative responsible for bringing the series to life. Over the years, a number of directors and producers have helped breathe life into the show, with the most prominent being Marc Breslow, who helped debut the series back in 1972. Since then, a variety of directors have been responsible for "The Price is Right," with the current director being none other than Adam Sandler — but not the one Barker had a feud with in "Happy Gilmore."