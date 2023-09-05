Who Directs The Price Is Right? Turns Out It's Adam Sandler - Just Not That One
A fixture on CBS, "The Price is Right" is the perfect example of how a show can outlast the creatives who helped start it.
In the show, contestants are asked to guess the cost associated with various forms of merchandise, compelling audiences at home (and on the show's set) to dive even deeper into the world of capitalistic consumption. Filled with thrills and exciting moments, "The Price is Right" is a true television classic — one that continues to be relevant over 50 years after its initial debut.
Seeing as audience tastes have changed over the years, "The Price is Right" has evolved alongside its viewership with grace, balancing its tried-and-tested formula with modern sensibilities. With a storied legacy, "The Price is Right" has been helmed by several different creatives over the years. The most prominent creative force behind the game show is its host, with most recognizing the late Bob Barker as the program's headliner. Barker's charm and sensible nature in the series made him a legend, making him a pop culture icon. Unfortunately, Barker retired from the series in 2007, handing the gig over to Drew Carey.
Such is the nature of "The Price is Right," a series that shows no signs of stopping. While Carey is now the face of the CBS series, he's not the only creative responsible for bringing the series to life. Over the years, a number of directors and producers have helped breathe life into the show, with the most prominent being Marc Breslow, who helped debut the series back in 1972. Since then, a variety of directors have been responsible for "The Price is Right," with the current director being none other than Adam Sandler — but not the one Barker had a feud with in "Happy Gilmore."
Two Adam Sandlers are tied to The Price is Right's legacy
Yes, there are two Adam Sandlers who are directly tied to the legacy of "The Price is Right." Hardcore fans of "The Price is Right" and former host Bob Barker will remember his cameo appearance in "Happy Gilmore," where Barker plays a nefarious version of himself. In that film, Barker goes head-to-head against Happy Gilmore, played by actor Adam Sandler. One of the most prominent films in Sandler's career, "Happy Gilmore" is widely remembered to this day because of Barker's laugh-out-loud cameo. Sandler's informal relationship with "The Price is Right" host continued for several years, with the actor appearing on a special telecast of the show to pay tribute to Barker.
But Sandler has nothing to do with the director who helps bring "The Price is Right" to life in its current iteration. Back in 2013, another Adam Sandler took over as the game show's director, replacing Ryan Polito. Since then, Sandler has remained on board as the director for "The Price is Right," with the creative responsible for over 900 episodes of the iconic series. With so many episodes under his belt, what does Sandler think of "The Price is Right"? "It's the comfort food of television. It's mashed potatoes," the director told The Washington Post. "No matter your walk of life, you know the price of things," Sandler added.
Take a look at Sandler's CV and hard to imagine the director not knowing the price of things. After all, the creative's credits on IMDB are all "The Price is Right" related. Sandler began as an editorial consultant on the storied series back in 1995, when Barker was still headlining the series. Today, Sandler is a formative part of Carey's legacy as the host of "The Price is Right."