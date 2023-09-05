The Challenge: What Is Derrick Kosinski Doing Now?

Thanks to his big heart, Derrick has also gifted the show with some of its most memorable and human moments. In 2006, he was cast on "The Challenge: Fresh Meat" where he selected Diem Brown, one of "The Challenge" contestants who has since passed away, as his rookie teammate. Derrick was the first cast member that Diem confided in about her recent ovarian cancer diagnosis, and his commitment to supporting her throughout their partnership earned him major props from "The Challenge" community.

Derrick put that big heart to use in January of 2021 when he proposed to Nicole Gruman after three years of dating. That same year, he also began filming the first-ever season of Paramount+'s "The Challenge: All Stars." Derrick is one of the only cast members to participate in all three seasons of "All Stars," although he has yet to take home the win. When he's not touring the country and performing live shows with "Challenge Mania," he lives in West Virginia where he continues to train, and cheer from the sidelines at his son's athletic competitions.

Derrick's "Challenge" career is unique for many reasons: He started on the show before the advent of social media, took a multi-year break away from the spotlight, and managed to return to the fold and give this new generation of challengers a run for their money. One of a select number of competitors who have been successful on both the old school and new school iterations of "The Challenge," Derrick Kosinski is amongst the franchise's top-tier athletes — and he's not showing any signs of stopping.