The Challenge Stars You Might Not Know Passed Away

Diem Brown is one of the most famous individuals to compete on "The Challenge." She joined the series for its 12th season, subtitled "Fresh Meat." It was noteworthy for being the first season to have contestants who did not appear previously on other reality shows. However, reality hit Brown shortly after she was confirmed to appear on the series when she was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian cancer.

She didn't let that get in the way of her competing on the show, and she went on to become a regular fixture on the series. While many people would allow a medical diagnosis to get in the way of their dreams, Brown persevered, as she said in an interview with Glamour, "I knew that if cancer kept me from going, I'd be so depressed heading into treatment. My doctor gave me some rules, but he said I could do whatever I felt up for. I know it sounds cheesy, but I felt doing the show would give me the strength to get through cancer."

Despite treatment and a brief remission, the cancer returned in 2014. Brown died in November of that year at the age of 34.