Does Netflix's One Piece Season 1 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Worst in the East"

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" does not feature a post-credits sequence after any of its eight episodes. There is a brief tag following the Season 1 finale, "Worst in the East," that introduces Smoker the White Hunter as a new antagonist for an as-yet unconfirmed Season 2, but it occurs before the credits actually roll. The only other change to Episode 8's credit sequence is that the typical musical fare is replaced with Sonya Belousouva and Giona Ostinelli's "My Sails Are Set," an original ballad performed by Aurora. The composition duo is no stranger to Netflix, as they also composed for "The Witcher," with their songs for the show including "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher."

The "One Piece" anime would sometimes feature post-credits sequences but they were typically saved for the made-for-TV movies like "One Piece: Heart of Gold." For the episodic content, which is the bulk of it, "One Piece" would sometimes use the same few moments at the very end to tease what would occur in the next episode. It isn't the same as an actual post-credit sequence, though, because these stingers would appear more like miniature commercials than actual scenes.

All this is to say that Netflix's adaptation doesn't stand out for lacking a final button to top off the season. In fact, it didn't need one.