Does Netflix's One Piece Season 1 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Worst in the East"
Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" does not feature a post-credits sequence after any of its eight episodes. There is a brief tag following the Season 1 finale, "Worst in the East," that introduces Smoker the White Hunter as a new antagonist for an as-yet unconfirmed Season 2, but it occurs before the credits actually roll. The only other change to Episode 8's credit sequence is that the typical musical fare is replaced with Sonya Belousouva and Giona Ostinelli's "My Sails Are Set," an original ballad performed by Aurora. The composition duo is no stranger to Netflix, as they also composed for "The Witcher," with their songs for the show including "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher."
The "One Piece" anime would sometimes feature post-credits sequences but they were typically saved for the made-for-TV movies like "One Piece: Heart of Gold." For the episodic content, which is the bulk of it, "One Piece" would sometimes use the same few moments at the very end to tease what would occur in the next episode. It isn't the same as an actual post-credit sequence, though, because these stingers would appear more like miniature commercials than actual scenes.
All this is to say that Netflix's adaptation doesn't stand out for lacking a final button to top off the season. In fact, it didn't need one.
Netflix's One Piece tells a full story without a post-credit teaser
The Season 1 finale of Netflix's "One Piece" is narratively dense. Almost every character, from Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) to Captain Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) gets their moment to shine. Much like how Episode 8 set up Smoker the White Hunter for Season 2, should the Netflix adaptation be permitted to continue, each character is set on the path toward their future. Alvida, alongside Buggy the Star Clown (Jeff Ward), and Kuro (Alexander Maniatis) are all shown to be harboring vindictive sentiments against the Straw Hat Pirate crew, especially after Luffy's wanted poster reveals a pricey bounty.
After calling off the manhunt for his grandson, Marine Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan) offers to personally train Marine Cadets Koby (Morgan Davies) and Helmeppo (Aidan Scott) after they swallow their fear and stand up to him. It's not going to be easy, but they're gearing toward a hellish transformation that will make them both objectively cooler. Then there's Captain Shanks (Peter Gadiot), who gets to celebrate Luffy's first "Wanted" poster with Dracule Mihawk (Steven John Ward) and his own crew, proving that the young pirate's old mentor is still out there, keeping a watchful eye out.
And then, of course, there are the Straw Hat Pirates themselves. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu Maeda), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skyler), all of whom get to reiterate their personal motivators for why they began their journeys in the first place. Episode 8 tells a big story and promises an even bigger one down the line, all without dipping into the modern trend of post-credit sequences.