Netflix's One Piece: Who Plays Alvida?

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Worst in the East"

Captain Alvida gets the short end of the mace on Netflix's live-action adaptation of the classic manga series "One Piece." Whereas most of the big boss characters that Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirate crew do battle against merit a brief, two-episode arc, "Iron Mace" Alvida only gets one. Honestly, framing Season 1, Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," as hers is still something of a stretch. The captain of the Alvida Pirates gets one big fight with Luffy at the start of the season, and it lasts exactly long enough for the wannabe king of the pirates to use his special Devil Fruit abilities to launch her into the ocean.

But that's not the end of Alvida, no. She survives her perilous fall to return for Season 1, Episode 8, "Worst in the East," in which she and the rest of the surviving big boss characters discover that Luffy has earned himself a bigger bounty than all of them, and therefore also the top spot on their respective hit lists. Some people just don't know when to admit defeat, but it wouldn't be much of a grand adventure if all the baddies stayed down after the first loss, now, would it?

Alvida is brought to life by relative newcomer Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, who began her professional tenure only a few short years ago. Prior to "One Piece," she had exactly four credits to her name, two of which are small parts in Kristen Bell's "Queenpins" and Kevin Hart's "Me Time," so if Paulino seems familiar to you, it's likely due to her role on "The Sex Lives of College Girls."