One Piece: Why Monkey D. Garp Looks So Familiar To Zack Snyder Fans

The official trailer for Netflix's "One Piece" gives fans an extended look at this live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's legendary anime and manga series. Where previous trailers primarily centered around the young Straw Hat Pirates led by Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), this trailer introduces us to several of the most important figures from across the world of "One Piece."

The fresh faces who appear in the "One Piece" trailer include the "Strongest Swordsman in the World," Dracule Mihawk (Steven John Ward); the former Pirate King and owner of the One Piece, Gol D. Roger; and Luffy's paternal grandfather, Monkey D. Garp. Garp, in particular, only appears for a few seconds near the trailer's start, standing right beside Gol D. Roger during the latter's infamous execution, and wearing his highly-decorated Marine jacket. Although this is our first real look at Monkey D. Garp in live action, he ought to look very familiar to fans of Zack Snyder's historical epic "300" — since he is played by actor Vincent Regan.

In "300," Vincent Regan plays the role of Captain Artemis, the right-hand man and loyal friend to King Leonidas of Sparta (Gerard Butler). Artemis is featured prominently throughout the film as Leonidas' top advisor and constant battle companion, and he plays a key part in their final battle against the Persians. "300" fans will probably remember Artemis best for his last stand on the battlefield, in which he takes out three Persian soldiers while fatally wounded, and finally dies alongside his king.