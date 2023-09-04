The Burger King Commercial Ben Affleck Was Almost Fired From

Ben Affleck is among the most well-known actors of his generation, but he had to work his way up in the industry to get there. That's how he found himself acting in a rather strange commercial for fast food chain Burger King in 1989. While the ad is charming in a hapless sort of way, it's not Affleck's best work. In fact, he nearly got fired from the job.

In an interview with Ben Affleck on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host unearthed the decades-old Burger King ad featuring the "Air" director. Affleck sheepishly recounted his memories of the experience, noting that he thinks he came close to losing the job. As Barrymore's audience cheered following the ad replay, Affleck said, "If I had known that commercial would get this kind of response, I would have been much more optimistic about my career. I don't remember the similar enthusiasm at the time. That director almost fired me, and now I can see why."

The ad, which has been uploaded to YouTube, featured a teenage Affleck driving alone at night when he gets a call on his car phone. Plot twist, it's a wrong number, and the young woman on the line thinks she's calling Burger King. Another plot twist, young Affleck happens to be driving right past one, so he delivers her order. However, another call from his father prevents this meet cute from coming to fruition.