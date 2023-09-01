Russia Can't Stop The Barbie Invasion

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, many Western companies have boycotted the country. That includes movie studios, such as Warner Bros., and since that time, the studio has forbidden its media, such as the recent mega-hit "Barbie," from screening within the country's borders. But that isn't stopping some Russian citizens from getting creative.

CNN reports how multiple Russian cinema networks have stated they won't show "Barbie" without a proper license. However, smaller theaters have hosted screenings featuring pirated copies of the movie. One such improvised screening that took place in the Siberian city of Tyumen had 90 people show up, and according to people who put on the viewing, they had acquired a decent version with good voiceovers.

Reports online suggest other screenings like this have transpired and have sold out quickly. However, viewers are allegedly complaining about the poor quality of pirated copies. But people are seeing the movie, and it's influencing the culture in intriguing ways. One Moscow-based influencer posted a photo of herself in pink clothing with the caption "Hi Barbie" on Instagram. It just goes to show the power of cinema and how people really love "Barbie," regardless of what the Russian government thinks.