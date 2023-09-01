Russia Can't Stop The Barbie Invasion
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, many Western companies have boycotted the country. That includes movie studios, such as Warner Bros., and since that time, the studio has forbidden its media, such as the recent mega-hit "Barbie," from screening within the country's borders. But that isn't stopping some Russian citizens from getting creative.
CNN reports how multiple Russian cinema networks have stated they won't show "Barbie" without a proper license. However, smaller theaters have hosted screenings featuring pirated copies of the movie. One such improvised screening that took place in the Siberian city of Tyumen had 90 people show up, and according to people who put on the viewing, they had acquired a decent version with good voiceovers.
Reports online suggest other screenings like this have transpired and have sold out quickly. However, viewers are allegedly complaining about the poor quality of pirated copies. But people are seeing the movie, and it's influencing the culture in intriguing ways. One Moscow-based influencer posted a photo of herself in pink clothing with the caption "Hi Barbie" on Instagram. It just goes to show the power of cinema and how people really love "Barbie," regardless of what the Russian government thinks.
Russian lawmakers have criticized Barbie as being a bad influence
The Russian people love Barbie to the point they're willing to watch bootleg copies to be part of the phenomenon. However, the Russian government has a very different attitude toward the doll and the film. Members of state media have referenced Barbie as a sign of the decline of Western culture. Maria Butina, who was convicted of conspiring to act as an agent for a foreign state in the United States and now serves as a Russian lawmaker, said, "Our task is to promote our own images and ideas. But Barbie, along with Mattel, must be removed, because they are 'importing' the LGBT theme to Russia."
Similar sentiments have been echoed by other politicians, who have also claimed Barbie promotes self-image issues, which is a concept directly addressed by the movie itself. "Barbie" tackles the doll's influence over the decades and reckons with what Barbie brought into the world. So perhaps these lawmakers should actually watch the movie before attacking it. They may even find things they like in it. After all, Ken likes horses. Vladimir Putin likes horses. There might be some common ground.
Unfortunately, it may be harder for citizens of Russia to enjoy any Barbie merchandise in the future. United Russia, the ruling party, has stated a plan to submit a bill requiring all children's games and toys to comply with the "spiritual and moral ideology of the country." For now, the massive success of "Barbie" is a towering achievement that people will seek out any means possible to watch it.