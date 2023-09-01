Barbara 'Barbie' Oppenheimer Is An Actual Person And She Has Thoughts On The Films

It's officially the year of Barbenheimer. Releasing both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same weekend has proven to be quite profitable for everyone involved. "Barbie" is officially the biggest box office hit of 2023, and "Oppenheimer" is one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever, ranking amongst the likes of "Joker" and "Deadpool." It's also been an exciting summer for a woman who just so happens to be named Barbara "Barbie" Oppenheimer.

Yes, really.

Slate interviewed the woman with the most fortuitous name in the world right now. She's a retired professor living in Newton, Massachusetts, who's also a grandmother of five. Luckily, she has a good sense of humor about Barbenheimer and saw both films. She explained how she's had some fun at the cinematic phenomenon's expense, "I'm on vacation right now, and when I checked in at the hotel, I said, 'Barbie Oppenheimer!' The guy said, 'Are you pulling my leg?'"

While plenty of people are named Barbara around the world, Oppenheimer is a bit more unusual. But it's no coincidence she shares a last name with the famous physicist, as she details the familial connection, "We went to opening weekend of Oppenheimer. My husband's father is third cousins to J. Robert, so we really wanted to see how they treated his story." It turns out she enjoyed both movies and is happy to play a special role in the cinematic event that has meant so much to so many people.