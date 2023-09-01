Barbie Dethrones Avengers: Endgame In An Unexpected Place
If you're a big fan of cinema in general, chances are you've heard of the Alamo Drafthouse. The chain of movie houses, which is famous for kicking out folks who don't show proper reverence and respect to the art form, has made a name for itself as a theater for those of us who are big-time movie lovers. As for the film that is now No. 1 among patrons of the Alamo Drafthouse ... well, that would be Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which has broken numerous box office records during its theatrical run.
As reported by Variety, the wacky fantasy comedy has dethroned the previous longtime holder of the top spot, "Avengers: Endgame." While the chain neglected to specify how much either film had made, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann confirmed the news that "Barbie" is officially the highest-grossing film in its 26-year history.
"Greta Gerwig has made a film for the ages, and we couldn't be more excited to have 'Barbie' as our new No. 1 film at Alamo Drafthouse, proving that great quality films deliver for audiences in a massive way," Kustermann said. He also praised Warner Bros. Pictures for helping the chain prepare special event screenings centered around the popular film.
Warner Bros. is also pleased with the Barbie news
Meanwhile, for their part, Warner. Bros Pictures is also happy to have another jewel to add to the crown of their signature summer release. "Alamo Drafthouse has always been a terrific partner with a really exceptional fan base, so any time we are able to collaborate with them, we know it's going to be a great experience," said Jeff Goldstein, the company's president of domestic distribution.
As of press time, "Barbie" has made it all the way to the top 20 grossing films of all time and is currently sitting at 17th, behind "Black Panther." Still, with less than $200 million between the pop culture phenomenon and the highly-coveted top 10, "Barbie" could be knocking even more of the all-time top performers further down the line. After all, the movie is only in its sixth week at this point.
Either way, it's another big win for Warner Bros. Pictures and the Alamo Drafthouse, which had something of a roller coaster year in 2022. If anything, this will likely only help continue the positive relationship that is clearly shared between the film studio and the popular theater chain.