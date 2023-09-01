Barbie Dethrones Avengers: Endgame In An Unexpected Place

If you're a big fan of cinema in general, chances are you've heard of the Alamo Drafthouse. The chain of movie houses, which is famous for kicking out folks who don't show proper reverence and respect to the art form, has made a name for itself as a theater for those of us who are big-time movie lovers. As for the film that is now No. 1 among patrons of the Alamo Drafthouse ... well, that would be Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which has broken numerous box office records during its theatrical run.

As reported by Variety, the wacky fantasy comedy has dethroned the previous longtime holder of the top spot, "Avengers: Endgame." While the chain neglected to specify how much either film had made, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann confirmed the news that "Barbie" is officially the highest-grossing film in its 26-year history.

"Greta Gerwig has made a film for the ages, and we couldn't be more excited to have 'Barbie' as our new No. 1 film at Alamo Drafthouse, proving that great quality films deliver for audiences in a massive way," Kustermann said. He also praised Warner Bros. Pictures for helping the chain prepare special event screenings centered around the popular film.