Whatever Happened To ChessUp After Shark Tank?

Chess is one of the most ubiquitous games out there. It has been around for centuries, it has a skill ceiling that encourages experimentation with numerous different strategies, and, most important of all, it can be quite fun. There's just one problem — the game can be rather difficult to learn and improve at.

At least, that's the issue that Jeff Wigh and Adam Roush emphasized when they pitched their product ChessUp to the "Shark Tank" investors in Season 14, Episode 9. Sparked by a desire to lower the barrier to learning chess, Wigh and Roush, along with the rest of their company Bryght Labs, created a smart chessboard known as ChessUp. The board's unique claim to fame is that it uses colored highlights to display all the current moves that can be made throughout a match and which would be most effective. It also boasts a suite of other features like online chess matches, AI assistance handicaps, and more.

With as novel a concept as ChessUp, it's no surprise that the product and the team behind it have had an eventful journey through their appearance on "Shark Tank" and their time after the show. Here's how things have gone for Bryght Labs and ChessUp so far.