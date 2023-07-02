Are The Investors Paid To Be On Shark Tank?

While the entrepreneurs provide the products and the drama that make "Shark Tank" interesting for viewers, it's the investors, or sharks, who provide the capital that makes their dreams come true. But although each of the sharks brings a sizable fortune of their own to the show to invest as they see fit, are they paid by ABC to appear on the show? According to a 2016 report from Variety, the sharks are each paid about $50,000 per episode to appear on "Shark Tank."

For FUBU founder Daymond John and inventor Lori Greiner, that $50,000 sum might seem like mere pocket change. However, it no doubt goes a long way toward defraying the costs of traveling to and from the show's Las Vegas filming location.

Still, that $50,000 per episode number pales in comparison to some of television's highest-paid stars. The same report from Variety noted that the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" — Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki — each made around $1 million per episode while the series was still in production. With this in mind, it's no wonder that the salary paid to the sharks has been the subject of intense negotiations over the years.