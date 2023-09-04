Whatever Happened To Snactiv After Shark Tank?

If you've ever worked from home, chances are you've enjoyed a snack or two while at your desk. It's super convenient but also a super easy way to get your keyboard dirty instantly. Entrepreneurs Kevin Choi and Evan Cho believe the perfect solution is — quite literally — at your fingertips with their snacking accessory, Snactiv. The product is simple — a miniature pair of plastic tongs placed on your middle and index fingers and act as extensions to pick up snack foods such as Cheetos and chips. The easy-to-use tool is perfect for gamers and those who work from home, allowing you to munch on your favorite treats without getting your fingers covered in grease or dust.

Choi and Cho met while working at a software startup in Los Angeles. With their shared experience working for major brands under Mattel, Disney, and Hasbro, they launched their company, Inoobi Inc., in 2021 to start developing their own products. The team began a Kickstarter campaign in March of that year for Snactiv. Within a month, they exceeded their $20,000 goal with a grand total of $41,700 pledged by over 900 backers. By October, they began shipping and were already receiving great reviews.

Snactiv was showing promise as a fun and innovative product that fits perfectly in today's society, where many have switched to working remotely. But is it enough for the sharks to take a bite?