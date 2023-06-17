Netflix's One Piece Debuts Its Wild First Trailer, Bringing The Beloved Anime To Live-Action

After five years of development, the Straw Hat Crew is finally ready to set sail for a live-action "One Piece" adaptation at Netflix — and you can already get a taste of all the swashbuckling action in the series' first trailer.

Developed by Matt Owens ("Luke Cage," "Agents of SHIELD"), "One Piece" will attempt to translate the immensely popular ongoing Japanese manga and anime of the same name, which began in 1997 and has gone on to become the best-selling comic book series of all time. It was originally created by Japanese writer and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series. Owens is also on board as an executive producer and showrunner on the series, alongside "Pan Am" and "Lie to Me" EP Steven Maeda.

The series will follow Monkey D. Luffy, a 17-year-old aspiring pirate with dreams of assembling his own crew to hunt for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. Speaking to the press at Netflix's offices in New York, actor Iñaki Godoy described Luffy as "a big dreamer" who's "super optimistic." He continued, "He's a little bit clumsy at times, but he's also super brave, he's loyal to his friends, and he will do anything for his crew and his dreams." Godoy is joined by "Fear Street" star Emily Rudd as the "Cat Burglar" Nami, Mackenyu as the "Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as ship chef Sanji.

After the harsh critical and fan reception to the streamer's previous anime adaptations of "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop," Netflix seems eager to deliver a series that meets fan expectations of quality and fidelity. While we're still a few months away from seeing the finished series, "One Piece" fans can finally take a look at how the series has translated to live action.