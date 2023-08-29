One Piece Director Emma Sullivan Had Trouble Coming Back To Reality After The Netflix Show - Exclusive Interview

When adapting such a long-running, beloved series to live action, what was the most important thing to get right?

For the showrunners, Matt Owens and Steve Maeda — who are both huge fans of the "One Piece" — their first priority was to stick to [original "One Piece" creator Eiichiro] Oda's vision, and to make sure that we have fulfilled what he would want for the show, because it means so much to the fans. They're so passionate about it. That's the most important thing: to get Oda's vision correct.

What was the most challenging part about stepping into the series?

It's the biggest show I've ever done, so it has massive scope and scale. We have enormous sets, we have ships, we have mansions — and that's fun, but it's a challenge. Sometimes, the hardest bit was coming back to reality afterwards, because you're living in this amazing world, with lovely actors and amazing crews.

Where did you film your episodes?

In Cape Town, South Africa, which has got some of the most talented crews I've ever had the pleasure of working with. It's a great place to film.

What was the hardest part of whittling down the story arc you tackled, for your two episodes?

I didn't write it, so that's really more about the writers and our showrunners. It was adapted, and they constantly would go back to Oda and check. It's not exactly the same as the manga, and it was a long time ago that he originally wrote it, but [they wanted to make sure he] was happy with the changes that they made. Things change when it goes on to live action, and we have to make sure that it's compelling and enjoyable and that we stick to the theme. Hopefully, people will enjoy that.

Any favorite Easter eggs you can share from the episodes you directed?

I hadn't thought of this question. There are some "Wanted" posters that might be fun to search for, when they arrive in Syrup Village. Keep an eye out for them. We might have a new scoop, as well.

Any favorite moments from the set you can share?

Actually, there's another Easter egg I just thought of. In Kaya's mansion, they built these great big paintings of ships on the walls, and one of the paintings has the whole art department in it, in costume. In the background, as we track through Kaya's mansion and into the dining room, there's a big picture of all these people building ships, and that's our art department.