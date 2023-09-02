Whatever Happened To EyeWris Reading Glasses After Shark Tank?

The team of Kenzo and Mark Singer and their business, EyeWris, finished off Season 14 of "Shark Tank." Their company has developed reading glasses that easily wrap around your wrists like a watch using a memory metal bridge design. The durable and fashionable product gives users an easy place to store their readers when not in use.

Mark is no stranger to creating innovative brands. The longtime woodworker was responsible for creating and using the popular adhesive Gorilla Glue to aid in the creation of his furniture, which he later sold to another company for a royalty deal. Over the years, while working at his wood shop, Mark found himself going through countless pairs of reading glasses, oftentimes losing or misplacing them. This ultimately helped spark the creation of EyeWris, which he developed alongside his son Kenzo. Kenzo quickly learned that crafting a pair of glasses isn't too different from the skyscrapers he's helped design in his career as a structural engineer.

They launched a Kickstarter for EyeWris in 2020, but it didn't get as far as desired, only making a little over $10,000 with a $25,000 goal. Nevertheless, the company began to pick up traction, getting featured on such outlets as Fast Company and Trend Hunter. Things seemed to be picking up for the duo when the time came for them to be featured on "Shark Tank."