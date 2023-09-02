Dragon Ball Theory: The Series' Strongest Saiyan Could Unleash A Forbidden Form

Canon is a funny thing when it comes to the legacy of "Dragon Ball." For instance, though there have been 21 different movies in the franchise, only a few of them are considered to be official canon. Even more complicated is the history of Broly (Bin Shamada/Vic Mignogna), a character who, despite having multiple appearances over the franchise's 30-plus years of existence, has only been a part of the official timeline since 2018.

However, now that Broly is a part of "Dragon Ball Super," he may be bringing back another element of the series that has been scrubbed from canon. In the much-derided "Dragon Ball GT," a fourth version of the Super Saiyan power up was unlocked by Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa/Christopher Sabat), which gave the Saiyans uncharacteristically long hair and a tail on top of heightened powers.

Since it is explained that Broly's power in "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" comes from the wildness and savagery of the Great Ape, and his appearance changes in accordance with this in the film, it seems that there is now an official version of the Super Saiyan that could theoretically lead to the form appearing in the current series.