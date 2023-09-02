The Office: Dwight Schrute's Best Episodes

Of the many memorable and funny characters in "The Office," perhaps none are as singularly eccentric as Dwight K. Schrute. Played by Rainn Wilson, Dwight is the assistant manager of the Dunder Mifflin paper company's Scranton branch. A top-notch salesman, Dwight is arrogant and rude to most of his colleagues, except for his secret romantic partner, Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey). Yet he's also extremely naive about the modern world, living on the Schrute family beet farm with his cousin Mose (Michael Schur). This makes him easily susceptible to the pranks carried out by his coworkers Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). Although fiercely loyal to his boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight craves the manager's chair, and he is constantly training his mind and body in preparation for it.

Developed for American television by Greg Daniels — who adapted it from the BBC series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant — "The Office" ran for nine seasons on NBC and has become a streaming staple, first on Netflix, and now on Peacock. Let's take a look back at Dwight Schrute's best episodes of "The Office."